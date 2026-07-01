MARIO made a powerful statement on the opening night of The R&B Tour, joining Usher and Chris Brown as a special guest during the highly anticipated launch of the co-headlining stadium tour at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Throughout Chris Brown’s set, MARIO contributed to a production celebrating R&B’s enduring impact as a cornerstone of popular music. His appearance follows a milestone 2025 that included a widely praised remix of Kehlani’s GRAMMY-winning hit “Folded,” a sold-out Nothing But Us headline tour, and a notable appearance alongside Drake.

One of the evening’s standout moments came when MARIO stepped into the spotlight for a medley of his biggest hits. Fans across the packed stadium sang along to classics including “Let Me Love You,” “Just a Friend,” and “Crying Out for Me,” creating a memorable connection between artist and audience.

MARIO joins the tour alongside fellow special guest Eric Bellinger as part of a larger celebration of R&B’s cultural influence and staying power. His presence alongside Usher and Chris Brown highlighted the enduring strength of his catalog and career.

“R&B raised me and it has sustained me for over two decades,” MARIO said. “Being on this tour with USHER and Chris is a full circle moment for me and for the genre.”

Produced by Live Nation, The R&B Tour continues across North America through December 2026 with stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, and more. Tickets and VIP packages are available for select dates.