Events

Mario Shines on Opening Night of The R&B Tour with Usher and Chris Brown

July 1, 2026
Shawn Grant

MARIO made a powerful statement on the opening night of The R&B Tour, joining Usher and Chris Brown as a special guest during the highly anticipated launch of the co-headlining stadium tour at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Throughout Chris Brown’s set, MARIO contributed to a production celebrating R&B’s enduring impact as a cornerstone of popular music. His appearance follows a milestone 2025 that included a widely praised remix of Kehlani’s GRAMMY-winning hit “Folded,” a sold-out Nothing But Us headline tour, and a notable appearance alongside Drake.

One of the evening’s standout moments came when MARIO stepped into the spotlight for a medley of his biggest hits. Fans across the packed stadium sang along to classics including “Let Me Love You,” “Just a Friend,” and “Crying Out for Me,” creating a memorable connection between artist and audience.

MARIO joins the tour alongside fellow special guest Eric Bellinger as part of a larger celebration of R&B’s cultural influence and staying power. His presence alongside Usher and Chris Brown highlighted the enduring strength of his catalog and career.

“R&B raised me and it has sustained me for over two decades,” MARIO said. “Being on this tour with USHER and Chris is a full circle moment for me and for the genre.”

Produced by Live Nation, The R&B Tour continues across North America through December 2026 with stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, and more. Tickets and VIP packages are available for select dates.

Mario Shines on Opening Night of The R&B Tour with Usher and Chris Brown

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