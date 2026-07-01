The 2026 NBA free agency season has wasted no time delivering a heart stopping signing. Fresh off helping the New York Knicks capture the 2026 NBA championship, Mitchell Robinson is taking his talents to Boston after agreeing to a new deal with the Celtics, a move that immediately had basketball fans flooding social media with reactions. Knicks supporters, in particular, had plenty to say as news of Robinson’s exit spread.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team. pic.twitter.com/tl3R6nlU1m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Here are the contract details:

Team: Boston Celtics

Length: 3 years

Total Value: $47.4 million

Structure: Player option in the third year

Drafted here

Grew up here

Became a champion here

Thank you Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/9ZmpaB5Dvz — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 1, 2026

Robinson spent his entire NBA career in New York before making the jump to one of the franchise’s biggest rivals. His physical presence in the paint, relentless rebounding, and shot blocking made him a key piece of the Knicks’ championship run, and Boston is now adding those same strengths to its frontcourt.

Mitchell Robinson will forever be a New York legend 🧡pic.twitter.com/yp7VF9ZEIs — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 1, 2026

For the Celtics, the signing gives the team another defensive anchor and an experienced big man capable of protecting the rim and controlling the glass. His arrival strengthens Boston’s interior rotation as the franchise looks to remain among the Eastern Conference’s elite.

Meanwhile, New York now faces the challenge of replacing one of its longest-tenured players. With Robinson gone, the Knicks are expected to search the free agent market for another center who can provide depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns heading into the new season.

As free agency continues to reshape the league, Robinson’s move to Boston already stands out as one of the summer’s biggest headlines.