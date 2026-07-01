NBA free agency continued to deliver big moves as teams reshaped their rosters with several notable agreements reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Among the latest deals, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is headed to the Indiana Pacers after agreeing to a two-year, nearly $17 million contract.
Guard Alijah Martin is also staying put, reaching a two-year, $4.8 million agreement to return to the Toronto Raptors after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Guard De’Anthony Melton will remain with the Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $11 million deal that includes a player option in the second season.
Meanwhile, Collin Sexton agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers continued making headlines by adding Quentin Grimes on a four-year, $60 million deal with a player option and agreeing to a four-year, $52 million contract with forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili.
The team also acquired center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in exchange for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030. Kessler is expected to sign a four-year, $130 million extension with Los Angeles.
Veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. is also joining the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal, making him only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 NBA seasons. The reported moves continue a busy offseason across the league as contenders look to strengthen their championship hopes.