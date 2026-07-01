NBA free agency continued to deliver big moves as teams reshaped their rosters with several notable agreements reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Among the latest deals, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is headed to the Indiana Pacers after agreeing to a two-year, nearly $17 million contract.

Free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year, nearly $17 million deal to sign with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qzUyLGX7DP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Guard Alijah Martin is also staying put, reaching a two-year, $4.8 million agreement to return to the Toronto Raptors after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Guard Alijah Martin has agreed to a two-year, $4.8 million deal to return to the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Martin was a second-round pick to Toronto in 2025 and enters a multiyear deal after the team and his agents, Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani of Life Sports Agency… pic.twitter.com/xP6urrskQM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Guard De’Anthony Melton will remain with the Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $11 million deal that includes a player option in the second season.

Free agent guard De'Anthony Melton has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. There is a player option in the season of the deal as well. pic.twitter.com/DEbP3hQMTs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Collin Sexton agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/S2MBPxTSH4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

The Lakers continued making headlines by adding Quentin Grimes on a four-year, $60 million deal with a player option and agreeing to a four-year, $52 million contract with forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Free agent guard Quentin Grimes has agreed to a four-year, $60 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5mcp4pULuD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

The team also acquired center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in exchange for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030. Kessler is expected to sign a four-year, $130 million extension with Los Angeles.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Just in: Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the fourth season, sources tell ESPN. Big fully guaranteed deal for George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports. pic.twitter.com/dN7L6K7SQm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. is also joining the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal, making him only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 NBA seasons. The reported moves continue a busy offseason across the league as contenders look to strengthen their championship hopes.