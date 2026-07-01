INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) Courtney A. Kemp, Gabrielle Dennis, Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, and Tani Marole attend the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix has officially renewed Nemesis for a second season, continuing the breakout drama series created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole.

The announcement follows a strong response from viewers, which Kemp credited for the show’s return. Speaking to TUDUM.com, Kemp said she feels “blessed” to receive a second season and thanked fans for their support, noting that audience engagement and social media enthusiasm played a major role in the renewal.

“I feel blessed to get a season two. We thank the fans…it’s because of them — there’s no other reason. It’s them showing up, them talking about it and their huge social media response…We are grateful to Netflix for recognizing the power of our audience and bringing us back for the fans.” – Showrunner/Creator/Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp

Marole also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue the story, promising that Season 2 will answer lingering questions while introducing even more twists for viewers to explore. She added that the upcoming season will be “bigger and better.”

Netflix executives echoed that excitement. Nne Ebong, Vice President of Studio Scripted Series for UCAN, praised the series for its widespread impact and strong audience connection.

“Courtney and Tani have built something truly special with Nemesis,” Ebong said, adding that the show’s global response was both “electric and far-reaching.”

Season 1 of Nemesis centers on two men on opposite sides of the law—an expert criminal and a brilliant police detective. What begins as a high-stakes crime drama evolves into a deeper exploration of family, marriage, and personal identity, examining the forces that drive, sustain, and ultimately destroy people.

With Season 2 now confirmed, fans can expect the story to continue expanding as the battle between its central characters intensifies.