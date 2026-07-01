Yes, he went there. Stephen A. Smith sparked a major conversation around the Los Angeles Lakers after reacting to the team’s offseason moves and questioning whether the new-look roster has the right formula to compete for an NBA championship.

3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship?



👇 Watch the full episode. Link in the comments. pic.twitter.com/jTQ2vrDV7C — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 1, 2026

In a viral social media video, Smith focused on the changing identity of the Lakers roster, highlighting the number of white players now expected to play major roles for the franchise. His reaction was centered around the question of whether this group can deliver another title to Los Angeles.

Stephen A has an issue with the Lakers signing white guys:



“Somebody had to say it, so I’m saying it! Your top three players are WHITE DUDES. Really? This ain’t golf… This ain’t baseball. We got a whole bunch of brothers on Team USA. What y’all think this is? It’s basketball!” pic.twitter.com/SnmSozjG7U — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 1, 2026

Smith titled his commentary video, “3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship?”

Stephen A. Smith on the Lakers best players being white:



“I’m saying it. Your three best players are white dudes. This ain’t golf. And we got a whole bunch of brothers on team USA. This is basketball, what y’all think this is?”



(via @TheSASshow) pic.twitter.com/YkFd0JK8xM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 1, 2026

The Lakers’ offseason reshaping included building around Luka Dončić, adding center Walker Kessler through a trade, keeping guard Austin Reaves in the mix, and signing Sandro Mamukelashvili to a reported $52 million contract. The team also added players including Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes as it continues building around its new core.

Sports commentator Bomani Jones also weighed in on the roster’s appearance, joking that the team “ain’t been this white since they left Minneapolis… since the Mikan system”, referencing Hall of Fame center George Mikan and the Lakers’ early NBA history.

Smith’s comments continue a larger conversation he has had throughout his career about race, representation, and the business side of basketball. His latest remarks have reignited debate among fans about the changing landscape of the league and what teams prioritize when constructing championship contenders.