Not every classic record is built to make people dance. Some are created to make people think. Forty-four years ago today, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five accomplished exactly that with the release of “The Message,” a groundbreaking single that forever changed the direction of Hip Hop.

Released on July 1, 1982, through Sugar Hill Records, “The Message” broke away from the party anthems that dominated rap’s early years and introduced a level of social commentary the genre had rarely explored. Rather than celebrating good times, the record painted a vivid portrait of poverty, urban decay, crime, and the everyday struggles facing residents of America’s inner cities.

Penned primarily by Duke Bootee (Ed Fletcher) and Melle Mel, the song’s unforgettable opening lines—”Broken glass everywhere…”—immediately immersed listeners in a reality that millions knew all too well. Melle Mel’s gripping delivery transformed the record into more than just a rap song; it became a powerful piece of social documentation that gave a voice to communities often ignored by mainstream America.

Although Grandmaster Flash’s name led the billing, the record is widely recognized for Melle Mel’s commanding performance and Duke Bootee’s songwriting, with the entire Furious Five helping deliver one of the culture’s most influential records. Produced by Sylvia Robinson and Clifton “Jiggs” Chase, the track showcased Hip Hop’s potential to educate and inspire while remaining commercially successful.

“The Message” peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Black Singles chart and became one of rap’s first crossover hits, but its true impact couldn’t be measured by chart positions. It proved that Hip Hop could tackle serious subject matter without sacrificing authenticity, paving the way for artists like Public Enemy, KRS-One, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, Nas, Common, Kendrick Lamar, and countless others to use the microphone as a vehicle for social change.

The song’s influence has only grown with time. It was among the first Hip Hop recordings inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural and historical significance. Rolling Stone has consistently ranked it among the greatest songs ever recorded, regardless of genre, and in 2007, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five became the first Hip Hop act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

More than four decades later, “The Message” remains painfully relevant, reminding listeners that Hip Hop has always been more than entertainment—it has served as a mirror reflecting the realities of the communities from which it was born.

Salute to Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole, Scorpio, Rahiem, Cowboy, Duke Bootee, Sylvia Robinson, and everyone who helped create “The Message.” Forty-four years later, it still stands as one of the most important and influential records in Hip Hop history.