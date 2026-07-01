GRAMMY Award-winning icons Usher and Chris Brown officially launched The R&B Tour on June 26 with a sold-out opening night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The nearly three-hour stadium production featured an innovative format that saw the two superstars alternate performances across nine cinematic acts, creating a nonstop celebration of R&B classics. Fans were treated to career-spanning hits, from “U Remind Me” to “With You,” along with several duet performances, including a show-closing rendition of “New Flame.”

Special guests Mario and Eric Bellinger also made surprise appearances. During a DJ break, Bellinger performed his hit single “G.O.A.T,” while Mario energized the crowd with a medley of his chart-topping songs.

The opening night sparked widespread excitement online, with fans sharing clips, photos, and reactions throughout the evening.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue across North America with upcoming stops in Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, and more through December.

The R&B Tour also supports Usher’s New Look, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit’s Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition, and partners with Global Citizen to support education worldwide through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Fans can also experience the newly launched “Rhythm Section VIP Riser Experience,” a nightlife-inspired premium viewing lounge curated by Usher. Tickets and VIP packages are available now.

CHRIS BROWN & USHER – THE R&B TOUR 2026 – REMAINING DATES:

Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Jul 5 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field

Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Jul 13 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Jul 18 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Jul 29 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Aug 17 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Aug 29 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Sep 1 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sep 10 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sep 12 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sep 13 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sep 25 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sep 26 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Oct 10 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov 15 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Nov 24 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium