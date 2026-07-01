GRAMMY Award-winning icons Usher and Chris Brown officially launched The R&B Tour on June 26 with a sold-out opening night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
The nearly three-hour stadium production featured an innovative format that saw the two superstars alternate performances across nine cinematic acts, creating a nonstop celebration of R&B classics. Fans were treated to career-spanning hits, from “U Remind Me” to “With You,” along with several duet performances, including a show-closing rendition of “New Flame.”
Special guests Mario and Eric Bellinger also made surprise appearances. During a DJ break, Bellinger performed his hit single “G.O.A.T,” while Mario energized the crowd with a medley of his chart-topping songs.
The opening night sparked widespread excitement online, with fans sharing clips, photos, and reactions throughout the evening.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue across North America with upcoming stops in Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, and more through December.
The R&B Tour also supports Usher’s New Look, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit’s Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition, and partners with Global Citizen to support education worldwide through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Fans can also experience the newly launched “Rhythm Section VIP Riser Experience,” a nightlife-inspired premium viewing lounge curated by Usher. Tickets and VIP packages are available now.
CHRIS BROWN & USHER – THE R&B TOUR 2026 – REMAINING DATES:
Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Jul 5 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Jul 13 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Jul 18 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Jul 29 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Aug 17 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Aug 29 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Sep 1 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sep 10 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sep 12 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sep 13 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sep 25 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sep 26 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Oct 10 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Nov 15 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Nov 24 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium