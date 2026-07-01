Tobias Harris stays with a bag. The San Antonio Spurs just made a big pick up to bolster their championship roster, reaching an agreement with veteran forward Harris on a two-year, $31 million fully guaranteed contract. The deal, negotiated by his agent Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management, uses San Antonio’s non-taxpayer mid-level exception and keeps Harris with the Western Conference champions through the 2027-28 season.

Tobias Harris has earned $330 million in his career ahead of names like Kobe, Shaq and the original Melo. Wow. Cut the check.

Just in: Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/4YnmbrBuTd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Here are the contract details:

Total Value: $31 million

Average Annual Salary: Approximately $15.5 million

Guarantees: Fully guaranteed with no team or player options

Cap Impact: The signing hard caps the Spurs at the league’s first salary apron

The devil works hard, but Tobias Harris' agent works harder pic.twitter.com/gaSbunpPSN — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) July 1, 2026

Harris arrives in San Antonio after a productive second stint with the Detroit Pistons, where the 33-year-old became a steady veteran presence alongside Cade Cunningham. His leadership and reliable play helped fuel Detroit’s remarkable rise into a 60-win team and the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season. The Pistons moved quickly to reshape their roster by signing John Collins earlier in the day.

Will NEVER FORGET this Game 7 performance from Tobias Harris 💔 pic.twitter.com/xpXd7UIUqH — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) July 1, 2026

Now Harris joins a Spurs squad built around Victor Wembanyama and an exciting young core that includes Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. His ability to stretch the floor, score from the mid-range, and provide size gives San Antonio another dependable option as it looks to defend its conference crown.

The veteran forward will enter a competitive rotation that also features Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant, adding even more depth to one of the NBA’s most talented rosters heading into the new season.