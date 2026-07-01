Grammy Award-winning audio engineer, producer, and educator Young Guru has announced a new full-tuition scholarship for a prospective student attending the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

The scholarship is open to students seeking enrollment for the Fall 2026 semester. Applications are being accepted through July 17, 2026, and require a written or video submission answering questions about success, personal growth, and future career goals.

In addition to receiving four years of full tuition, the selected student will have the opportunity to shadow Young Guru throughout the academic year and work directly with him in the Roc Nation School’s Dolby Atmos-enabled Professional Studio. The recipient will also be eligible for mentorship opportunities through the Dean’s Scholars Program.

“Education and mentorship have always been at the heart of everything I do,” said Young Guru. “This scholarship is about creating opportunities for the next generation of music industry professionals.”

Young Guru, who serves as Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program at the Roc Nation School, previously sponsored a full-tuition scholarship in 2022.

He joins a growing list of artists, athletes, and industry leaders supporting students at the school, including DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, and LaMelo Ball.

The announcement follows Young Guru’s recent masterclass, “Inside the Mix: Young Guru in the Studio,” held at the Roc Nation School during New York Music Month.