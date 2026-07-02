The Philadelphia 76ers kept reshaping their roster in a big way, landing free agent guard Anfernee Simons on a two-year, $12.3 million contract that includes a player option for the second season.

Just in: Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in second season, sources tell ESPN. Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster. pic.twitter.com/RUbhPzxxxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

Simons reportedly drew interest from multiple contenders, including the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, before deciding Philadelphia offered the right opportunity. His arrival gives the Sixers another proven scorer and one of the league’s more reliable perimeter threats as they continue building around a refreshed core.

A career 38.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Simons brings instant offense to a second unit that searched for consistent production throughout last season. He split the year between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, averaging 14.3 points per game while providing steady scoring and floor spacing.

The signing comes just one day after Philadelphia made headlines by agreeing to acquire former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from Boston in exchange for Paul George, signaling an aggressive push toward title contention. With Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe expected to handle starting backcourt duties, Simons projects to become one of the team’s primary offensive weapons off the bench.

Philadelphia’s front office has moved quickly this offseason, and adding a veteran scorer with Simons’ shooting ability gives the Sixers another dependable option as they continue retooling a roster built to compete in the Eastern Conference.