When major NBA news breaks, chances are fans see it from Shams Charania before they hear it anywhere else. The ESPN senior NBA insider has built a reputation as the league’s fastest and most trusted news breaker, becoming the source many fans, players, agents, and front offices look to when blockbuster developments unfold.

"I'm told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James, along with the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat…Include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix.”



— Shams. 🍿👀



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/Xkynkfqbo1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 2, 2026

Charania’s rise didn’t happen overnight. He started covering international basketball and minor league news while still in high school and continued sharpening his reporting throughout college.

If you're watching ESPN, odds are you're going to see @ShamsCharania 😂 pic.twitter.com/GRZvneDJ5s — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 2, 2026

That relentless approach helped him develop one of the deepest networks in the sport, with contacts stretching from team executives and player representatives to leagues around the world.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

His reporting has become synonymous with the NBA’s biggest moments. From blockbuster trades and free agency signings to coaching moves and injury updates, Charania has consistently delivered news ahead of official announcements. Among the headline-making stories he’s broken are the reported trade sending Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Anthony Davis and Luka Dončić blockbuster deal, Ime Udoka’s suspension, and Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test.

Joining SC @ Night for more details on the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers blockbuster for Jaylen Brown: pic.twitter.com/nXhkZhiWGh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

He has also become known for revealing the league’s MVP winners before the official broadcasts air.

In today’s around-the-clock NBA news cycle, Charania has evolved into more than a reporter. His updates shape conversations across the league in real time, making him one of the most influential voices covering professional basketball.