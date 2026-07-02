India.Arie is not rocking with Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat.” Speaking on the single on Threads, Arie stated she is “calling a boycott of Yung Miami’s song ‘Spend Dat.'”

Arie also noted: “I believe it’s degrading to our culture. At some point, we have to take seriously the power music has over our perception and the values it reinforces. This can’t be the song of the summer.”

Meanwhile, Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” is already the hottest song of the summer. So is it time to match fire with Ice? Yung Miami was caught by Complex on the BET Awards red carpet and revealed for the remix of her hit she wants to bring in Drake.

“You gotta stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake,” she said. “Champagne Papi. You know we gotta call Drake. Iceman. I want Iceman!”