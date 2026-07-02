Michael Rubin has built his name far beyond business. As the CEO of Fanatics, the global powerhouse behind licensed sports merchandise, and co-chair of the REFORM Alliance alongside Meek Mill, he’s become one of the most recognizable figures at the intersection of sports, culture, and philanthropy.

Teyana Taylor and Ciara at Michael Rubin’s all white party 😍😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/lUb4MwBDAy — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) July 2, 2026

Travis Scott, Lil Baby, & Quavo linked up at Michael Rubin’s Annual 'White' party 📸 pic.twitter.com/JA4gloR96j — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 2, 2026

But every summer, it’s his White Party that steals the spotlight.

Hosted at his sprawling oceanfront estate in Water Mill, right in the heart of the Hamptons, the annual gathering has evolved into a cultural moment of its own.

Tobey Maguire with Ice Spice at Michael Rubin’s White Party last night pic.twitter.com/cdFsuOjnsg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 2, 2026

Even after early 2025 chatter suggested it might not return, the 2026 edition came back in full force, pulling together an ultra-exclusive crowd that turned the night into a living snapshot of celebrity culture.

Michael Rubin’s White Party 26



Photos via Taylor Rooks & Michael Rubin/IG pic.twitter.com/N3QUo5TaLa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 2, 2026

The scene is instantly recognizable. Guests arrive in all white, creating a unified backdrop where music, fashion, sports, and entertainment blend into one continuous experience. The guest list reads like a crossover episode of global fame, with appearances from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Martha Stewart all sharing the same space without the usual red carpet distance.

Justin Jefferson and OBJ with Michael Rubin at the White Party in the Hamptons.



Two 🐐’s



📷: @michaelrubin on IG pic.twitter.com/KEMFGdckRq — SleeperVikings (@SleeperVikings) July 2, 2026

What sets the night apart is how it plays out. Instead of a traditional party format, the evening often shifts into a private mini-festival, with surprise performances that feel more like a backstage concert than a staged show. The 2026 celebration featured sets from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and Alicia Keys, who brought the night home with “Empire State of Mind” as fireworks lit up the Atlantic sky.

Beyond the performances, the White Party has also become a rare space where relationships and business deals quietly form. Rubin keeps the environment tight and secure, creating a setting where high-profile guests can connect freely. Over the years, collaborations, partnerships, and even relationships have been traced back to conversations started on his lawn, turning the event into something bigger than just a summer party.