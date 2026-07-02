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Lakers Begin Post-LeBron Era with Walker Kessler Trade, Roster Overhaul

July 2, 2026
Shawn Grant

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly taken a major step into the post-LeBron era, acquiring center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade.

According to reports, Los Angeles sent unprotected 2031 and 2033 first-round picks along with 2028 and 2030 pick swaps to complete the deal. Kessler also agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension as part of the move.

The Lakers continued their aggressive offseason by adding Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton, signaling a significant roster reset.

The moves are centered on maximizing the talents of Luka Dončić as the franchise begins a new chapter following the departure of LeBron James. Together, the additions reshape the Lakers’ core with an emphasis on building around their new centerpiece.

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