Lil Wayne did not take the stage for the opening night of his 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour in Bangor, Maine, leaving fans without a performance.

The rapper was scheduled to headline the June 30 show at the Bangor Waterfront with 2 Chainz appearing as a special guest. According to reports, 2 Chainz completed his set as planned before a DJ performed for several hours.

Around 11 p.m., just minutes after Lil Wayne’s scheduled 10:45 p.m. performance time, concertgoers were informed that he would not be performing and that the show was ending. No explanation for his absence has been provided.

The missed performance follows another canceled Maine appearance in August 2025, when Lil Wayne called off a concert due to an “unforeseen illness.”

As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the opening-night no-show.