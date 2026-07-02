Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has announced the launch of Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, expanding her growing business portfolio with a limited-edition fragrance developed in partnership with Coty.

The unisex scent will be available for early-access purchase beginning July 5 in 90 ml and 10 ml sizes exclusively through Ulta Beauty’s website and MeganTheeStallion.com. It launches online July 8 before arriving in Ulta Beauty stores on July 11, priced at $84 for the 90 ml bottle and $29 for the 10 ml version.

“Perfume is the last thing you put on, but it’s the first thing people remember,” Megan said. “Launching Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum gave me the opportunity to develop a scent that captures my essence.”

The fragrance features notes of creamy coconut milk, orchid blooms, and warm vetiver oil, creating a radiant yet sensual scent that transitions seamlessly from summer to winter.

Packaged in a sculptural flame-shaped bottle inspired by Megan’s signature Hot Girl Summer lifestyle, the fragrance reflects her bold approach to self-expression while giving fans the opportunity to experience her signature scent firsthand.