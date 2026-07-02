Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will end physical disc production for all new PlayStation games beginning in January 2028, marking a major shift to a digital-only future.

Under the new plan, future game releases will be distributed through the PlayStation Store and select retailers. The company said the decision reflects the continued consumer shift away from physical media in favor of digital access.

Sony noted that the change will not affect PlayStation titles released before the January 2028 cutoff date.

The move represents another significant step in the gaming industry’s broader transition toward digital-only console gaming.