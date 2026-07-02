Two decades after Port of Miami introduced Rick Ross as one of Hip Hop’s next superstars, the Miami heavyweight is bringing the celebration to one of the cities that helped turn the album into a classic. For the New York stop of his Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour, Ross has enlisted Bronx lyricist Remy Ma as the night’s special guest when the tour arrives at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, July 10.

The anniversary tour offers fans a fresh take on Ross’ celebrated catalog, pairing his biggest records with live accompaniment from the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir. While orchestral Hip Hop performances have become increasingly popular in recent years, Ross is breaking new ground as the first rapper to take a live symphonic orchestra and choir on a multi-city theater tour.

The concept first came to life in 2022 when Ross performed alongside an orchestra, and it has since evolved into one of the year’s most unique live music experiences.

Each stop has featured surprise appearances from Hip Hop royalty, including Trina, Uncle Luke, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, CeeLo Green, Scarface, Boosie, Lil Duval, and Meek Mill. Ross has also used the platform to spotlight regional talent, welcoming artists such as KaMillion and MMG’s Nino Breeze. New York’s addition of Remy Ma continues that tradition, bringing one of the city’s most respected and accomplished emcees to the stage.

Beyond the music, the Port of Miami anniversary tour has become known for its elegant black-tie atmosphere. Fans have embraced the upscale theme, arriving in tuxedos, evening gowns, and formal attire that has become a signature of the POM20 experience. Combined with the nightly surprise guests, every performance offers something unique.

Following the New York engagement, Ross heads to Philadelphia on July 11, where he’ll be joined by hometown legends Freeway and Beanie Sigel.

As he celebrates 20 years of the album that launched his career into Hip Hop’s upper echelon, Rick Ross is also looking ahead. His highly anticipated new album, Set In Stone, is scheduled for release on July 17, adding another milestone to what’s shaping up to be a landmark summer for the Biggest Boss.