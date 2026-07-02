Following the release of Illmatic, Nas had already accomplished what most artists spend an entire career chasing. His 1994 debut was immediately hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums ever recorded, setting an almost impossible standard for whatever came next. Rather than attempting to recreate lightning in a bottle, the Queensbridge wordsmith chose evolution when he released It Was Written 30 years ago today.

Released on July 2, 1996, through Columbia Records, the album showcased a more polished, cinematic version of Nas while preserving the elite lyricism that had made him one of rap’s most respected voices. Working with producers including Trackmasters, DJ Premier, Dr. Dre, Havoc, L.E.S., and Live Squad, Nas broadened his sound without abandoning the street narratives that defined his artistry.

The gamble paid off immediately. It Was Written debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Nas’ first chart-topping album and eventually his best-selling release, earning more than four million copies sold in the United States. While some longtime fans initially questioned its more commercial direction, the project ultimately proved that mainstream success and lyrical excellence could coexist.

Leading the charge was the timeless anthem “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” featuring a then-red-hot Lauryn Hill. The record became one of Nas’ signature songs, pairing socially conscious lyricism with Hill’s unforgettable chorus to create a Hip Hop classic that still resonates nearly three decades later.

The album also introduced the world to The Firm, the supergroup featuring Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ, and Cormega—later replaced by Nature. Songs like “Affirmative Action” showcased the chemistry that would lead to the group’s own album later that year. Elsewhere, collaborations with Mobb Deep on “Live N**** Rap” and Dr. Dre on “Nas Is Coming” reflected Nas’ willingness to bridge regional sounds at a time when East Coast and West Coast tensions dominated Hip Hop headlines.

Beyond the commercial success, It Was Written helped redefine Nas’ career. It demonstrated that he wasn’t simply the gifted teenager who authored Illmatic—he was an artist capable of growing with the culture while maintaining the lyrical brilliance that separated him from his peers.

Salute to Nas and everyone who helped bring It Was Written to life. Thirty years later, the album remains a landmark release in one of Hip Hop’s greatest catalogs and a reminder that true greatness isn’t about repeating history—it’s about building upon it.