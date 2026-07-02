President Donald Trump’s latest federal financial disclosures offer a closer look at the massive earnings tied to his cryptocurrency business, showing more than $1 billion in income generated through crypto assets tied to his name.

🚨 TRUMP’S FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE JUST DROPPED…AND IT’S WORSE THAN YOU THOUGHT.



The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released Donald Trump’s 927-page financial disclosure today. Here’s what a sitting U.S. President made in 2025:



💰 $635 MILLION from the TRUMP memecoin, while… pic.twitter.com/CMmK9Lcz17 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 1, 2026

According to the filings, the biggest returns came from two ventures. Trump’s branded memecoin generated more than $600 million in royalty income, while World Liberty Financial, the crypto company he co-founded with his sons, produced more than $500 million. Businesses connected to Trump also controlled 80 percent of the token supply, creating an additional stream of revenue through transaction fees whenever the coins changed hands.

The tokens attracted significant attention when they first launched, sending their combined market value to roughly $15 billion as demand surged. Over time, the market cooled dramatically, with the value of the memecoins falling below $400 million. Federal disclosures indicate that nearly one million digital wallets holding the Trump tokens collectively absorbed an estimated $4.5 billion in losses after prices declined by about 97 percent.

Trump has said he does not personally manage his investments, and the White House has denied claims that he has financially benefited from serving as president. Speaking about his financial gains, Trump said “everybody is profiting.”

The disclosures have also renewed scrutiny from ethics experts, who argue that the administration’s support of the cryptocurrency industry raises questions because policies benefiting the sector could also benefit Trump’s own digital asset ventures.