A growing wave of resistance against Flock Safety surveillance cameras is unfolding across the country as activists and frustrated residents damage the AI-powered license plate readers over concerns about privacy and government tracking.

People destroying Flock Cameras 📷 all over the place. 👀 pic.twitter.com/T21WitAii2 — JOKAMRREDPILLZ (@JOKAQARMY1) July 2, 2026

Authorities say some groups have gone as far as mapping camera locations before targeting them. Reported methods have included covering lenses with paint, cutting down camera poles, and using tools to disable the equipment. In Virginia, one man has been charged with 19 felonies and six misdemeanors after prosecutors accused him of destroying 13 Flock cameras over a six month period. In Oregon, nine cameras were reportedly taken down during a single string of vandalism incidents.

People all around the world are starting to revolt and destroy the surveillance cameras being installed in their towns and cities…



Palantir, FLOCK and other "Ai security" companies are actively building the ultimate Ai surveillance system grid… pic.twitter.com/qDBWQkjrUl — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) July 2, 2026

Law enforcement agencies continue to warn that damaging the surveillance systems carries serious legal consequences. Because the equipment is costly, suspects can face felony charges, significant fines, and prison time. In Michigan, police arrested a person accused of causing about $10,000 in damage to Flock equipment.

The growing backlash has also reached city halls. Several communities have decided to end their partnerships with Flock Safety after residents voiced concerns about surveillance and civil liberties. Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and Appleton, Wisconsin, are among the municipalities that have chosen to remove the systems. Privacy advocates have also pointed to reported security mistakes that exposed unencrypted live camera feeds, including footage showing children at playgrounds.