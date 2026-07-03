BET solidified its position as the epicenter of Black culture, with the BET Awards 2026 delivering its strongest performance in years across television, digital, social media, and live events. Hosted for the first time by comedian and entertainer Druski, Culture’s Biggest Night posted year-over-year growth across nearly every major platform.

The broadcast became the highest-rated BET Awards since 2019 among adults 18-49, with impressions in the demographic increasing by 50% from the previous year. Across 12 Paramount networks, the show reached 2.6 million total viewers, while viewership among adults 18-49 climbed 31%. Growth was led by younger women, including gains of 106% among women ages 18-34 and 144% among women ages 18-24.

Online, the awards show ranked as the No. 1 most-social program across all of television, generating 9.3 million interactions. Day-of-show digital views surged 187%, engagements rose 232%, and watch time increased 9% year over year. On X, #BETAwards trended No. 1 in the United States for 12 consecutive hours and worldwide for seven hours.

The 2026 BET Awards “Red Carpet Live!” also saw significant growth on YouTube, with livestream views up 152%, impressions up 173%, and minutes watched increasing 160%.

BET Experience attracted more than 50,000 attendees throughout the weekend in Los Angeles, highlighted by record attendance at Celebrity Basketball, FanFest, and a sold-out Hollywood Bowl concert featuring The Roots and Nas.

BET President Louis Carr credited the show’s success to the brand’s deep connection with its community, while Executive Producer Connie Orlando praised the artists and production team for creating a celebration that resonated across every platform.