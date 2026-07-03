Cardi B and blogger Tasha K have reached a $60,000 agreement to resolve contempt of court proceedings after Tasha K violated the terms of an earlier settlement tied to the rapper’s 2022 defamation victory.

According to a court filing entered on June 30, the agreement stems from Tasha K’s alleged online comments about Cardi B’s personal life, including remarks involving her estranged husband, Offset, and NFL player Stefon Diggs. Billboard notes those statements reportedly violated a bankruptcy agreement signed last year that prohibited the blogger from making further disparaging comments about Cardi B or her family.

Cardi B’s attorneys had sought more than $110,000 in legal fees related to enforcing the agreement. Under the new deal, Tasha K, whose legal name is Latasha Kebe, will pay $30,000 within one month and the remaining $30,000 by the end of the year. The payments are guaranteed by her husband and affiliated companies.

If Tasha K fails to meet the payment schedule, Cardi B will have the right to pursue the full $110,000 in legal fees.