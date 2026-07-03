Floyd Mayweather is addressing the noise head-on after weeks of renewed speculation about his finances, pushing back on claims that lawsuits and exhibition fights have chipped away at his wealth. In a recent exclusive conversation with Cam’ron, Mayweather made it clear he still sees himself in control of his money, his lifestyle, and his responsibilities.

Floyd Mayweather, in an exclusive interview with Cam’ron, addresses the rumors of him going broke because of all the lawsuits and exhibition fights, saying he still owns all his properties, still supports his family and the people around him, and that he’s more than good 😳💰👀… pic.twitter.com/iR0uujPG62 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) July 3, 2026

“For the last 30 years ain’t nobody seen me in no soup line. I ain’t been out in the streets begging like my hands is cups, so at the end of the day I’m good.”

The response comes as public filings and lawsuits continue to circulate around the boxing icon, painting a more complicated financial picture behind the scenes. Legal issues tied to unpaid bills, disputed purchases, and ongoing claims have fueled online chatter suggesting his once-record-breaking earnings may be under pressure.

Court records have pointed to felony charges in Nevada involving allegations of bounced checks tied to a luxury watch purchase, while other lawsuits accuse Mayweather of leaving behind unpaid balances at high-end jewelry stores and luxury apartments. Additional legal filings also reference a massive $340 million claim against his former broadcast partner Showtime and executive Stephen Espinoza, with Mayweather alleging diverted pay-per-view revenue from past fights.

There are also reports of disputes involving former financial management, including claims of large sums allegedly lost through investment arrangements now being challenged in court.

Despite the stack of legal noise, Mayweather has continued to reject the idea that he is struggling financially. He has remained visible at high-profile events, often displaying cash-heavy, luxury-focused appearances, while continuing to line up exhibition bouts that keep his brand and earning power active.

For now, Mayweather’s message stays consistent. No matter what the headlines suggest, he insists the foundation he built over decades is still holding strong.