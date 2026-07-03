Remember more money, more money, more money? How about more fraud, more fraud, more fraud, if the democrats are accurate in their allegations which remains to be seen. Get this, a new House Democratic report released on July 2, 2026 is putting a spotlight on how money tied to the official bipartisan America250 commission may have been handled behind the scenes, with serious allegations pointing toward political allies of Donald Trump and a parallel nonprofit network.

Every American should be outraged by what Trump has done to our nation's 250th birthday celebration. What should have been a once-in-a-generation moment to unite the country has been turned into another vehicle for division, propaganda, and political gain.



We uncovered how he… pic.twitter.com/sSQrbMBCXx — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) July 2, 2026

According to the report, donors originally expected to support America250 instead saw funds redirected toward a Trump-aligned nonprofit known as Freedom 250. The findings claim that America250 ended up with just $25 million of an expected $100 million, leaving what lawmakers describe as a $100 million shortfall in its projected funding.

The report leans heavily on whistleblower accounts and internal documents that suggest some contributors were misled through altered wire instructions that steered money away from the official commission. It also raises concerns about no-bid contracts being awarded to associated allies and donor packages that allegedly included access perks such as photo opportunities with Trump for larger contributions.

On the other side of the ledger, Freedom 250 is reported to have raised roughly $80 to $100 million in federal funds tied to high-visibility patriotic programming, including UFC events and “Freedom Trucks” that feature PragerU content.

The allegations outlined in the report raise questions about possible wire fraud and self-enrichment, though no formal legal conclusions have been reached. Neither the White House nor Republican leadership has issued an official response so far, leaving the claims circulating in a highly charged political environment as scrutiny over America250’s funding structure continues to grow.