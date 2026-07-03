History was made on July 3, 2026, as Egypt finally broke through on the World Cup stage, punching their ticket to the Round of 16 for the first time ever after outlasting Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match finished 1-1 after regulation, but the Pharaohs held their nerve when it mattered most.

EGYPTIAN PERFECTION IN PENALTIES!



THEIR FIRST EVER KNOCKOUT STAGE WIN! pic.twitter.com/azrgncOotI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 3, 2026

Egypt struck first in the 13th minute when Emam Ashour rose to meet a precise cross from Karim Hafez, powering a header past the keeper to set the tone early. Australia clawed back in the 55th minute, though not in the way they hoped, as an unfortunate own goal from Egypt defender Mohamed Hany leveled the match and shifted momentum into a tense second half and extra time battle.

The shootout became Egypt’s stage. Australia tried to swing the odds by bringing in penalty specialist Mathew Ryan late, but the gamble didn’t pay off. Egypt stayed perfect from the spot, calmly converting all four attempts, including a confident Panenka finish from Mohamed Salah that added a touch of flair to the pressure moment. Australia’s chances unraveled quickly, with Harry Souttar blasting one over the bar and 18-year-old Lucas Herrington striking the crossbar on another attempt.

With the win, Egypt becomes only the second African nation to reach the Round of 16 in this tournament, joining Morocco in the knockout mix. Their next challenge comes on July 7 in Atlanta, where they will face the winner of Argentina versus Cape Verde.

For Egypt, the moment is bigger than just one match. It marks a long-awaited arrival on the sport’s biggest stage, delivered through composure, belief, and a penalty shootout that will be remembered for years.