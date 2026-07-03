Pittsburgh has long produced artists with distinctive voices, and Devlin Marshman, professionally known as BURGH, is determined to continue that tradition. Since launching his music career in 2017, the independent rapper has steadily built a reputation for authentic storytelling, energetic performances, and lyrics inspired by personal ambition and perseverance.

Rather than chasing trends, BURGH has focused on creating music that reflects real experiences. His records explore themes of resilience, self-belief, and overcoming obstacles, giving listeners a glimpse into both his journey and the city that helped shape him.

Representing Pittsburgh Through Music

Growing up in Pittsburgh exposed BURGH to a diverse musical culture that continues to influence his sound today. His connection to music also runs through his family, adding another layer of inspiration as he developed his own artistic identity.

From the beginning, his goal has been to create music that feels honest and relatable while representing the spirit of his hometown. That commitment has helped him build a loyal audience that continues to grow with each release.

A Style Built on Authenticity

BURGH blends modern hip-hop with personal storytelling, balancing confident delivery with lyrics rooted in determination and everyday struggles.

Whether addressing ambition, setbacks, or personal growth, his music reflects the mindset of someone determined to earn success through hard work rather than shortcuts. That authenticity has become one of the defining characteristics of his catalog.

His performances also mirror that energy, bringing intensity and passion that resonate with audiences both online and on stage.

Earning Recognition Within the Industry

As his catalog has expanded, BURGH has attracted attention from several respected figures in hip-hop and entertainment.

Throughout his career, he has been associated with artists and industry names including Jadakiss, Lil Durk, Cassidy, and filmmaker Brian Hooks. Those connections have helped introduce his music to wider audiences while reinforcing the progress he has made as an independent artist.

His single “Neva Had This” became one of his most recognized releases, generating hundreds of thousands of streams and helping establish him as an artist to watch within Pittsburgh’s hip-hop scene.

Meanwhile, his collaboration with his brother SluggerGangAve on “Westside Gummo” attracted significant online attention, surpassing 100,000 views and further expanding his audience.

Continuing to Evolve

Rather than remaining tied to one style, BURGH continues experimenting with new sounds while staying true to the themes that define his music.

Each release reflects growth as both a songwriter and performer, demonstrating an artist focused on long-term development instead of short-lived trends. His ability to combine personal storytelling with modern production has helped him remain relevant as the independent music landscape continues evolving.

Looking Ahead

As independent artists gain greater opportunities through streaming platforms and digital media, BURGH continues building his career one release at a time.

With an expanding catalog, growing industry recognition, and a commitment to authentic storytelling, he remains one of Pittsburgh’s emerging hip-hop artists worth watching.

For BURGH, success has always been about more than numbers. It is about representing his city, staying true to his experiences, and creating music that connects with listeners who understand the value of perseverance, ambition, and believing in yourself when no one else does.

Follow BURGH’s journey by streaming his music on Apple Music: and connect with him on Instagram.