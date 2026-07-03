Inside Eli Derby and Bri3’s New R&B Collaboration

It is pretty common for modern R&B to lean into being detached or playing it above-it-all, but Eli Derby is heading in a different direction by making music that values genuine vulnerability over flatline cynicism. His new single, “Pretty Girl Dangerous,” dives straight into that specific, chaotic feeling of falling for someone you already know is going to be trouble but being unapologetically into it. Teaming up with Maryland rapper Bri3, Derby builds the track around an intimate and oneiric beat that pulses around his signature guitar work, voicing the giddiness of young crushes.

He first picked up the drums at age two, sang in church, taught himself piano by the age of 10, and discovered the guitar at 17, eventually making it a defining part of his artistry. He approached each instrument with the same determination he brought to a middle school jazz band audition, developing a disciplined work ethic that continues to shape his creative process. Today, that lifelong dedication to his craft is reflected in music that embraces emotional honesty without hesitation.

“Pretty Girl Dangerous” features a direct back-and-forth that makes it feel like a genuine conversation between two people. Bri3 handles her verse with a lot of confidence, leaning into a classic “pretty young thing” energy while tracking how they went from being initially shy around each other to matching perfectly.

After building a solid foundation with a string of independent projects, this latest release shows an artist who knows exactly how to connect with listeners on a personal level. By pairing a classic soul sensibility with grounded and even mundane takes, Eli Derby is laying down a blueprint for how he plans to expand his live instrumentation and emotional storytelling.

photo credit: Alex Alves

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