A comedic impersonation of Jay-Z by internet star Druski during the BET Awards has reportedly sparked legal action, with multiple reports claiming the rapper’s camp is working to remove clips of the sketch from social media.

The parody centered on Jay-Z’s recent appearance at the Roots Picnic, where the Hip Hop icon debuted a full afro after wearing locs for several years. Druski leaned into the moment by sporting an oversized afro wig while mimicking the Roc Nation founder, making the hairstyle the focal point of the joke.

According to SandraRose.com, Jay-Z’s legal team has issued cease-and-desist letters and filed copyright claims in an effort to have videos of the skit removed from various online platforms. The report also claims BET, Paramount, and ViacomCBS received takedown notices. As of publication, Jay-Z’s representatives have not publicly commented on or confirmed those reports.

The parody comes on the heels of widespread online discussion surrounding Jay-Z’s new look following his Roots Picnic performance in Philadelphia. Shortly afterward, Beyoncé addressed the hairstyle in a video promoting her CÉCRED haircare brand, revealing that the transformation had been months in the making and was inspired by Jay-Z’s late father, Adnis Reeves, whose signature hairstyle was also an afro.

The conversation surrounding Jay-Z’s hair gained even more traction after Nicki Minaj weighed in on social media, joking that the Brooklyn mogul was wearing a lace-front wig. Her comments fueled additional online speculation before Druski added his own comedic spin during the BET Awards.

While the reported copyright claims have generated plenty of discussion online, neither Jay-Z nor Druski has publicly addressed the situation.