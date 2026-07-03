Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” has turned into more than a track playing through speakers. It low key might the song of the summer along with Drake’s Shabang.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” is on US Apple Music’s top 50 for the first time ever at #47.



10s for the organic growth—she’s taking it. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6C6Y8DaODO — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgame) May 20, 2026

Regardless, it’s become a full-on cultural conversation about what hip-hop reflects and who gets to decide what crosses the line.

Yung Miami had Tallahassee singing “Spend Dat” word for word last night!🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/JT2M6wVyYS — Caresha Base (@CareshaBase) July 2, 2026

Isaac Hayes III jumped into the discussion by pushing back on the wave of criticism surrounding the song and its viral momentum. In a tweet, he wrote: “The fake outrage over @YungMiami305 – Spend Dat is hypocritical and goofy.”

The fake outrage over @YungMiami305 – Spend Dat is hypocritical and goofy.



WE partied and sang songs like



Ain’t No Fun – Snoop Dogg

Ante Up – M.O.P.

Freek’n You – Jodeci

My Neck, My Back (Lick It) – Khia

Freak Like Me – Adina Howard

Put It in Your Mouth – Akinyele

Xxxplosive… — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) July 3, 2026

He followed it up by pointing to the long history of explicit, party-driven, and provocative records that shaped past eras of music, saying: “WE partied and sang songs like:

Ain’t No Fun – Snoop Dogg

Ante Up – M.O.P.

Freek’n You – Jodeci

My Neck, My Back (Lick It) – Khia

Freak Like Me – Adina Howard

Put It in Your Mouth – Akinyele

Xxxplosive -Dr. Dre.

Y’all old heads are forgetting you were once young. Let these kids live man!”

Don Toliver brought out Yung Miami as a special guest in LA tonight for "Spend Dat" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3YXUwLX1nd — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 30, 2026

Trick Daddy also entered the conversation, reacting to criticism directed at India Arie’s comments on the record. He said: “Leave that young lady alone because if you see how pretty is, you don’t look like her. It’s giving hate. You ain’t shaped like her. You shaped like me.”

Trick Daddy disses India Arie for not liking Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” song



“Leave that young lady alone because if you see how pretty is, you don’t look like her. It’s giving hate. You ain’t shaped like her. You shaped like me.” pic.twitter.com/Ud3bZ9sTWk — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 3, 2026

Bottom line is the record itself has stirred debate around whether its lyrics glamorize hustling behaviors or simply reflect a lifestyle and mindset rooted in survival and nightlife energy.

Critics or anyone with a mic these days, have tied the discussion to broader concerns about influence in music, including India Arie’s remarks about “mass acceptance” and Nicci Gilbert’s concerns over repetitive messaging and its impact on listeners.

Serial Retail Thief Flexes Stolen LV Bags to Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” & Ends Up on $215K Bond pic.twitter.com/bRGZIIifaC — ⛱️ (@Vickcantmiss) June 29, 2026

On the other side, supporters of Yung Miami argue the backlash misses context and intent, framing the song as entertainment rooted in her Miami upbringing and City Girl persona. They also point out that male rappers have long explored similar subject matter without drawing the same level of public pushback, keeping the conversation locked into questions of fairness as much as music itself.