Lil Wayne has apologized to fans after missing the scheduled opening night of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics North American Tour at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Tuesday, June 30.

The rapper addressed the cancellation in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 1, expressing regret to fans for not making it to the stage.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry,” Wayne wrote. “Please hold on to your tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders.”

He closed with, “I ain’t s–t without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

The rapper was scheduled to headline the June 30 show at the Bangor Waterfront with 2 Chainz appearing as a special guest. According to reports, 2 Chainz completed his set as planned before a DJ performed for several hours.

Around 11 p.m., just minutes after Lil Wayne’s scheduled 10:45 p.m. performance time, concertgoers were informed that he would not be performing and that the show was ending. No explanation for his absence has been provided.

The missed performance follows another canceled Maine appearance in August 2025, when Lil Wayne called off a concert due to an “unforeseen illness.”