The 2026 NBA offseason didn’t just shake things up, it completely flipped the league’s balance of power on its head. From Miami landing Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston and Philadelphia swapping stars in a move few saw coming, front offices around the league moved like it was a reset button year.

The biggest headline landed early when the Miami Heat pulled off a franchise-defining deal to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. In return, Milwaukee collected Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, plus additional draft assets, signaling a full recalibration for both sides.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Another stunner hit the East when the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics agreed to a straight superstar exchange, sending Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia while Paul George headed to Boston alongside draft compensation. Rivalry lines blurred instantly with that one.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xNcNlIV2mh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Out West, the movement didn’t slow down. The Toronto Raptors brought Kawhi Leonard back from the LA Clippers, giving up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and picks in a deal that immediately reignited old championship memories. Minnesota added firepower by acquiring LaMelo Ball and Josh Green from Charlotte, while Portland landed Ja Morant in a bold swing, parting with Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

Smaller but still notable moves filled out the reshaped map of contenders, including Julius Randle to the Nets, Nic Claxton to the Bulls, and Miles Bridges heading to the Suns.

Free agency matched the chaos. The Lakers pivoted after LeBron James’ exit, securing Walker Kessler via sign-and-trade, locking in Austin Reaves, and adding Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton. Around the league, extensions and deals locked in key names like Tari Eason, Coby White, Mitchell Robinson, Norman Powell, and Tobias Harris, signaling a league that didn’t just change teams, it changed direction.