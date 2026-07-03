The 2026 NBA offseason didn’t just shake things up, it completely flipped the league’s balance of power on its head. From Miami landing Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston and Philadelphia swapping stars in a move few saw coming, front offices around the league moved like it was a reset button year.
The biggest headline landed early when the Miami Heat pulled off a franchise-defining deal to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. In return, Milwaukee collected Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, plus additional draft assets, signaling a full recalibration for both sides.
Another stunner hit the East when the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics agreed to a straight superstar exchange, sending Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia while Paul George headed to Boston alongside draft compensation. Rivalry lines blurred instantly with that one.
Out West, the movement didn’t slow down. The Toronto Raptors brought Kawhi Leonard back from the LA Clippers, giving up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and picks in a deal that immediately reignited old championship memories. Minnesota added firepower by acquiring LaMelo Ball and Josh Green from Charlotte, while Portland landed Ja Morant in a bold swing, parting with Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.
Smaller but still notable moves filled out the reshaped map of contenders, including Julius Randle to the Nets, Nic Claxton to the Bulls, and Miles Bridges heading to the Suns.
Free agency matched the chaos. The Lakers pivoted after LeBron James’ exit, securing Walker Kessler via sign-and-trade, locking in Austin Reaves, and adding Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton. Around the league, extensions and deals locked in key names like Tari Eason, Coby White, Mitchell Robinson, Norman Powell, and Tobias Harris, signaling a league that didn’t just change teams, it changed direction.