Chicago has always been known for producing artists with authentic stories, and Donny Pomerlee, professionally known as ATB, is continuing that tradition through persistence, versatility, and years of dedication to entertainment. Representing Chicago’s West Side and Bellwood, ATB has spent years building a career that reaches far beyond music, proving that consistency can create opportunities across multiple industries.

Long before his recent releases, ATB was already making a name for himself. For more than three years, he has appeared monthly on TMZ Live, maintaining a consistent television presence from 2023 through 2026. His journey also includes earning several major Gospel music awards before transitioning into secular music, demonstrating both his musical foundation and willingness to evolve creatively.

Throughout his career, ATB has collaborated with an impressive list of respected artists and entertainers. His résumé includes work alongside DC Young Fly, Moone Walker, T-Rell, YeshaYahu, legendary rapper Papoose on the Hip Hop Soldier Mixtape, and Chicago rap pioneers Crucial Conflict on WildStyle. His experience also stretches into gospel music through collaborations with Gospel legend Paul Porter and appearances connected to Dr. Bobby Jones of BET.

Outside of music, ATB continues expanding his brand into film and media. Fans can expect to see him in a supporting role in the upcoming Tubi film Out of Darkness 2, featuring well-known names including Murda Mook, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Makeiva Britten, and Don Brumfield. The opportunity marks another step forward as he continues diversifying his entertainment portfolio.

June 2026 marked another milestone with the release of his newest EP, Teddy Bear Chronicles Volume 2, a project that showcases his continued artistic growth while giving listeners another look into his evolving sound. The momentum continues with his upcoming single, “A Freak To Dance With,” scheduled for release in mid-July 2026 across all major streaming platforms.

ATB isn’t slowing down after these releases. He’s already developing future music while working behind the scenes with Grammy-winning producer Zaytoven, and fans can also look forward to an upcoming collaboration with battle rap icon Murda Mook. These projects signal an exciting new chapter as he continues raising the level of his catalog.

Beyond creating music, ATB is also connecting with audiences through his growing podcast, Choppin’ It Up With ATB, where conversations with artists, entertainers, and personalities help showcase another side of his creativity. Combined with his work through DEP Entertainment, he’s building a platform that extends well beyond recording songs.

For ATB, 2026 is about one simple mission: being heard. After years of putting in work across television, music, film, and podcasting, his goal is for more listeners to recognize the consistency and dedication that have fueled his career. With fresh music available now, major collaborations on the horizon, and multiple entertainment ventures gaining traction, ATB is positioning himself for one of the biggest chapters of his career.

As the year continues, fans should expect more music, bigger collaborations, and continued growth from one of Chicago’s hardest-working independent entertainers. If the momentum continues, ATB’s name may soon become impossible to overlook.