Tokyo, Japan — DME WORLD RECORDS proudly announces the release of “Freaky,” the energetic new collaboration from LiLi Tokyo Dreamgirl and Saarah of the acclaimed Japanese vocal group Banana Lemon. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Blending pop, R&B, and dance music with an infectious hook, “Freaky” celebrates confidence, fun, and the freedom to express yourself on the dance floor. The collaboration brings together two distinctive voices from Japan’s contemporary music scene in a record designed for both clubs and playlists worldwide.

LiLi Tokyo Dreamgirl has steadily built an international following through her previous releases, including collaborations with artists such as Fatman Scoop, DreamDoll, and Nice & Smooth. Her music has earned recognition on digital charts, establishing her as one of Japan’s emerging global pop artists.

Joining LiLi is Saarah, whose work as a member of Banana Lemon has earned praise for powerful vocals, dynamic performances, and a fresh blend of R&B and pop influences. Together, the two artists deliver undeniable chemistry on “Freaky,” creating a track that is both energetic and unforgettable.

Produced by Dr. R and VIRG, the single combines polished production with international appeal, reflecting DME WORLD RECORDS’ commitment to building bridges between Japan and the global music industry.

With “Freaky,” LiLi Tokyo Dreamgirl and Saarah continue to showcase the growing influence of Japanese artists on the international stage, delivering a release that invites listeners everywhere to dance, celebrate, and embrace their individuality.

Listen now: Available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms.