Utah Rapper Restlezz Reaches New Heights as “ON MY OWN” Breaks Internationally 

Independent artists often spend years trying to expand beyond their hometown fanbase, but 2026 has proven to be a career-defining year for Utah rapper Restlezz.

His June 12 release, ON MY OWN, has become the biggest record of his career after finding significant success across international markets. Rather than relying on traditional promotion, the song gained traction through streaming platforms, connecting with listeners far beyond Utah and establishing Restlezz as an emerging global artist.

Europe quickly became the record’s strongest territory, with fans in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg helping fuel its rise. Canada also played a major role in the song’s growing popularity, making it one of the strongest-performing regions outside the United States.

The momentum translated into chart success across several major digital services, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube. The record’s biggest accomplishment came when ON MY OWN reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hits of the World chart in Luxembourg, earning Restlezz his first appearance on a Billboard chart.

The milestone is particularly meaningful for his home state. Restlezz is now recognized as the first hip-hop artist from Ogden City, Utah, to appear on a Billboard chart and just the third rapper from Utahto achieve Billboard chart recognition.

His breakthrough reflects a broader shift occurring throughout independent hip-hop. Streaming platforms have made it possible for artists to develop passionate audiences overseas without depending on major-label marketing or heavy radio exposure. In the case of ON MY OWN, international listeners—particularly throughout Europe—were responsible for much of the song’s explosive growth.

With plenty of 2026 still ahead, Restlezz continues releasing new music while looking to capitalize on the momentum generated by his breakout single. Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained international run or simply a landmark achievement, ON MY OWN has already secured its place as the biggest release of his career and one of Utah hip-hop’s most significant accomplishments in recent memory.