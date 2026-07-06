50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Latest Pardon Attempt, While Booked for Trump Family Party

Rumors were once again flying that Trump could free Diddy from prison and it caught 50 Cent’s attention, once it did not happen. Hitting Instagram, he wrote “LOL You see how the world works, you shouldn’t say such nasty things about people.”

50 would also share that he was performing at Donald Trump Jr.’s private club, highlighting what could be perceives as his favor over Diddy’s misfortune.

50 Cent was revealed as the headlining performer at Donald Trump Jr.’s MAGA club titled Executive Branch, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

According to The Independent, the performance was set for July 3 at the DC-based club, which carries a 500K annual membership fee.

The Daily Beast pulled back the curtain on this social club and revealed that other Hip-Hop luminaries, including Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ja Rule, have also performed there.

This all is a back peddle for 50 Cent who previously stated he was like to “stay away from politics” during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He stated he turned down $3 million for the booking. Well, now he’s taking a $2.5 million discount.