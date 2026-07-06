The imagination is something else. A conversation on The Big Podcast with Shaq took an unexpected turn when comedian Aries Spears introduced a film idea that immediately shifted the mood in the studio.

Shaq was SHOOK & ready to THROW HANDS with Aries Spears after he revealed that he’s working on doing a movie about slavery titled “Slavery LOL” 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/vo64YRXZYN — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) July 3, 2026

What started as a relaxed, back-and-forth interview quickly turned tense when Spears revealed a proposed dark comedy concept titled “Slavery LOL.” The pitch, which he described as a provocative creative vision, landed with noticeable shock from host Shaquille O’Neal and co-host Adam Lefkoe.

Ge this, Shaq, visibly taken aback in the moment, didn’t hesitate to respond to his longtime friend. “We’ve been good friends for twenty years. Don’t do that,” he said, pushing back on the idea as the room tried to process the direction of the pitch.

Spears continued to defend the concept, framing it as part of his comedic perspective despite the heavy subject matter and the clear discomfort it caused in the discussion. Still, the reaction in the studio remained firm, with both Shaq and Lefkoe expressing disbelief at the premise being presented so casually.

The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode, not because of agreement or resolution, but because of how sharply it divided tone in real time. What began as typical podcast banter ended with a hard stop on the idea, leaving the pitch hanging in the air and the conversation moving on without it.