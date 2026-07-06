Crypto Scam or Nah: $TRUMP Memecoin Investors Ate $3.81 Billion in LOSSES

Did the POTUS pull a rug pull, crypto style? A new report is painting a rough picture for everyday holders of the $TRUMP memecoin, showing that the vast majority of wallets that bought into the token have ended up in the red.

Trump and his sons ripped off nearly one million of their supporters and made a fortune producing nothing of value for anyone. Blood sucking leeches, using the US presidency to do it. And they couldn’t care less and their cult doesn’t seem to mind. Strange times in America. pic.twitter.com/barfQwoU4a — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 4, 2026

According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, 1.48 million wallets purchased the token after its January 2025 debut. Through June 2026, 988,905 of those wallets, roughly two-thirds of all buyers, are holding a combined $3.81 billion in realized and unrealized losses.

Nearly 1 million investors lost $3.8 billion on Trump’s crypto coin—NYT pic.twitter.com/hijpsgr1Ld — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 4, 2026

The token exploded onto the scene after a post from President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account helped fuel a buying frenzy. After launching for less than $1, the memecoin soared to an all time high of $75.35 before giving back nearly all of those gains. It now changes hands around $1.76, representing a decline of roughly 97 percent from its peak.

The report also highlights how the token’s biggest gains were captured early. Early traders collectively secured about $4 billion in profits before many retail investors entered the market, fueling criticism that the structure heavily rewarded those who got in first while later buyers absorbed the steep losses.

Trump also benefited financially through trading royalties tied to CIC Digital LLC. Those earnings were part of an estimated $1.4 billion in crypto related income reported for 2025, adding another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding the memecoin’s launch and who ultimately profited the most.