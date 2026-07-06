On Ten Toes Naomi Osaka Upsets World’s No. 1 in Sabalenka to Reach Wimbledon Quarterfinals

That happened. Naomi Osaka is putting together her best Wimbledon run yet, and it just got even bigger after the Japanese star stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to earn a spot in the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time.

Naomi Osaka defeats the world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance to the quarterfinals‼️ pic.twitter.com/jsqaxvgheP — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2026

The 14th seed needed just 90 minutes to seal a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory. Osaka’s serve was a major weapon throughout the match as she blasted eight aces, captured 87 percent of her first serve points, and finished with 21 winners in a performance that showcased the form she has steadily rebuilt since returning from maternity leave.

The smile says it all. pic.twitter.com/CQjbCgTpSp — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2026

Naomi Osaka on her Wimbledon Kimono:



"The kimono… we had to get it from Japan… there's this anime called Bleach. It's one of my favorites. I don't want to bore you, but anyway, I feel like I'm channeling a character from that whenever I wear the kimono in that way."



🇯🇵❤ pic.twitter.com/6wOXhvrmJD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 5, 2026

The victory checked off several milestones at once. It was Osaka’s first win over Sabalenka since 2019, her deepest run at Wimbledon, her first career victory on Centre Court, and her first triumph over a top 10 opponent on grass.

Her fashion also turned heads around the grounds, with fans praising her Nike dress inspired by a traditional kimono and accented with embroidered cranes.

The women’s bracket has continued to produce surprises, leaving just four seeded players still standing. Osaka will now look to keep her memorable run alive when she faces No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova for a place in the Wimbledon semifinals.