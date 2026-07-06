Photos by Dan Garcia

by Dan Garcia

For a while, it was fair to wonder whether Philadelphia’s biggest Fourth of July party would make it to the finish line.

The One Philly Unity Concert for America arrived on Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a lineup that felt almost too perfectly built for the city hosting it. Jill Scott. The Roots. Meek Mill. Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. State Property. Kathy Sledge. Seal. Jordan Davis. Christina Aguilera. It was a massive holiday bill, a free civic celebration, and a Philly homecoming all at once.

Then, just when the night seemed poised to enter its longest stretch, the weather changed everything.

But before the storm turned the evening into a waiting game, One Philly had already started strong.

Infinity Song opened the concert, and while they may have been one of the newer names on the bill, they did not perform like an afterthought. The four-sibling group, made up of two brothers and two sisters, brought a polished, soulful warmth to the early evening and set the tone far higher than most opening acts are expected to.

Their performance had the kind of family chemistry that cannot really be manufactured. Harmonies locked in naturally, the arrangements felt lived-in, and songs like “Hurricane” gave the crowd an early reminder that this was not just a lineup built on nostalgia and star power. It was also a stage for artists still growing into their moment.

After a Tiny Desk appearance last spring helped introduce them to a wider audience, Infinity Song made the most of the massive stage.

Seal was next, taking the stage around 5:30 p.m. and giving the early evening one of its most polished vocal performances. His voice remains unmistakable, and on a day built around American celebration, city pride and musical range, his set brought a smooth, global kind of elegance to the Parkway.

One of the highlights came with “Fly Like an Eagle,” his version of the Steve Miller Band classic famously featured on the Space Jam soundtrack. It was a smart festival moment, nostalgic enough to grab casual fans but still delivered with the full vocal confidence that has long made Seal such a compelling live performer.

Then came Jordan Davis, giving the concert its country turn.

On a bill that leaned heavily into Philadelphia soul, hip-hop and pop history, Davis could have felt like an outlier. Instead, his set worked because he treated the stage like a chance to connect rather than compete. “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” stood out as one of his strongest moments, bringing a relaxed, romantic country calm to an event that would eventually become anything but calm.

Wanda Sykes kept the evening loose as host, delivering her best Philadelphia and Fourth of July material before introducing one of the night’s most meaningful hometown performers.

That performer was Jill Scott.

Jilly from Philly did not need to explain why she mattered to this crowd, but she did anyway.

“There isn’t a street here that I haven’t walked,” Scott told the audience, a simple line that carried the weight of an artist whose connection to Philadelphia has never felt ornamental. She was not just another star booked for a holiday concert. She was one of the city’s own, returning to a stage built in the heart of the city on one of the biggest civic nights of the year.

Scott’s set gave the concert one of its richest emotional centers. A Grammy-winning artist with a catalog rooted in soul, poetry, R&B and lived experience, she brought the kind of presence that can make a massive outdoor crowd feel like a neighborhood gathering.

Her performance had power, but it also had ease. She did not need to overstate the moment. The moment already belonged to her.

Then she made it even more Philly.

In what became a North Philly celebration, Scott brought out Tierra Whack for “Norf Side,” giving the set one of its best hometown-on-hometown moments. It was the kind of guest appearance that made the concert feel less like a standard holiday production and more like a living map of Philadelphia music: past, present and future all sharing the same stage.

For a while, it looked like the night was building perfectly. Then everything stopped.

Just when fans thought the next performer was about to take the stage, an announcement came over the PA. The crowd was told to evacuate because of an incoming storm.

The shift was immediate. What had been a smooth, celebratory evening suddenly became uncertain. Fans left the Parkway wondering whether the concert would actually resume. With a lineup still loaded with some of the night’s most anticipated names, the evacuation felt less like a pause and more like a possible ending.

Hours went by.

For a while, the One Philly Unity Concert became a waiting game. Fans checked updates, watched the skies and wondered if the city’s Fourth of July celebration had been cut short before its biggest moments could happen. The longer the delay stretched, the more realistic that possibility seemed.

Christina Aguilera’s scheduled set, unfortunately, did not survive the delay. On any other night, losing a headliner of her size would have defined the story. Her absence was a real disappointment, especially on a bill where her voice and catalog would have brought a major pop centerpiece to the celebration.

But this night was not done.

Eventually, after the weather passed, fans got the news they had been waiting for. The gates reopened around midnight. The Fourth of July concert was coming back, even if it was now technically becoming a Fifth of July concert.

Closer to 1 a.m., The Roots finally took the stage for what became less of a normal headlining set and more of a rescue mission.

That is not an exaggeration. By the time they began, the concert had already nearly become a weather disaster. The crowd had been evacuated. Hours had been lost. A major artist had been canceled. Fans had every reason to go home.

Instead, The Roots rewarded everyone who stayed.

They opened with their own work first, reminding the crowd why they remain one of the most important live bands in hip-hop history. The Roots have always been more than a backing band,

more than a late-night institution and more than a hometown success story. They are one of Philadelphia’s greatest musical exports, and at One Philly, they carried that responsibility like a badge.

Their set had the musicianship, looseness and command that only a band with decades of chemistry can bring. But what turned it into the night’s defining performance was what happened next.

The guests started arriving.

Kathy Sledge was one of the first major surprises, and she gave the post-midnight crowd exactly the kind of communal release it needed. Performing three songs, including “We Are Family,” Sledge brought a burst of disco joy to a crowd that had just spent hours wondering if the night was over.

The song’s message was almost too perfect. After an evacuation, a long delay and a citywide wait, “We Are Family” landed less like a throwback and more like a statement. The crowd had stuck it out together, and now the reward was finally arriving.

Then The Roots brought out State Property, turning the set deeper into a Philadelphia hip-hop celebration. For a concert already heavy on hometown meaning, this was the stretch where the night started to feel like something only Philly could have pulled off.

State Property’s appearance gave the show a grittier, more regional charge. It was not just about hits. It was about

representation. It was about hearing Philadelphia rap history echo back across the Parkway in the middle of the night, after the city had fought to keep the concert alive.

Then came Meek Mill. And his appearance carried its own drama.

Meek had already left the grounds and was set on not performing after the delay. But he turned back around and returned for his hometown crowd. That decision mattered.

Meek’s music has always been tied tightly to Philadelphia, and at One Philly, his return felt like a commitment to the city as much as a performance. After a night of uncertainty, he gave the crowd

one of its most electric hometown moments. The fact that it nearly did not happen only made it hit harder.

There are plenty of concerts where artists talk about loving a city. This was one where an artist came back for it.

Finally, The Roots brought out Philly’s own, the Fresh Prince himself.

At that point, the night had already been saved. But Will Smith was the perfect ending.

Few artists are more closely associated with Philadelphia on a global level than Will Smith, and seeing him perform his hits with DJ Jazzy Jeff in front of a hometown holiday crowd gave the night the kind of full-circle finish it needed. It was celebratory, familiar and deeply Philly, the exact kind of closing chapter the concert

had been building toward before the storm interrupted everything.

By then, it did not really matter that it was late. It did not matter that the Fourth of July had spilled into the fifth. The crowd that stayed had gotten something stranger, messier and more memorable than a perfectly smooth holiday concert.

They got a comeback.

Credit goes to the City of Philadelphia and the organizers for finding a way to save the night. It would have been easy for the weather to win. For a few hours, it seemed like it might. But instead of letting the concert end in frustration, the city brought people back in, reopened the Parkway and gave The Roots enough room to turn a near-disaster into one of the most memorable Philadelphia music moments of the year.

One Philly Unity Concert was not perfect. The storm made sure of that.

But maybe that is what made the ending feel bigger.

Infinity Song set the tone. Seal brought polish and nostalgia. Jordan Davis gave the night a country detour that worked. Wanda Sykes kept the crowd laughing. Jill Scott reminded everyone what it means to be Jilly from Philly. Tierra Whack made it a North Philly affair. The Roots took over after midnight. Kathy Sledge, State Property, Meek Mill, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff turned the headlining set into a hometown victory lap.

And somehow, after all of that, the fireworks still went off.

The Fourth of July show lasted well into July 5.

But Philadelphia got its celebration worth waiting 250 years for.

Check out some of our favorite moments below in our exclusive photo gallery from the One Philly Unity Concert.