President Donald Trump is taking credit for FIFA’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban, allowing the United States striker to play against Belgium in Monday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match.

According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke with ABC News, Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week and asked him to review the red card suspension issued to Balogun. Days later, FIFA announced that the striker’s suspension had been put on hold for a one-year probationary period, making him immediately eligible to return.

After FIFA’s announcement, Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, thanking the organization for “doing what was right” and reversing what he called “a great injustice.”

Balogun received a red card during the second half of the United States’ Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 after a clash with an opposing player’s foot. The dismissal automatically carried a one-match suspension, and FIFA had previously stated that the referee’s decision was final and not subject to appeal.

Under FIFA’s updated ruling, Balogun may play against Belgium, but the governing body warned that if he commits another infringement of similar nature and severity during the one-year probationary period, the suspended sanction will be enforced in addition to any new disciplinary measures.

The decision gives the USMNT its starting striker back as it prepares for a pivotal knockout-round showdown with Belgium.