Was DOGE a Joke? Dept of Government Efficiency Shuts Down Leaving More Questions

The Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, has wrapped its planned run without delivering on its central promise of shrinking the federal deficit. Instead, federal spending kept climbing, and some analysts now estimate the deficit may have actually widened once all the fallout is factored in, including rushed job cuts, rehiring waves, and payout obligations tied to separated workers.

🚨 BREAKING: DOGE has officially been shut down, after failing to accomplish its goal.



Analysts have found that DOGE actually increased the deficit. pic.twitter.com/1pBHGxfZwT — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 5, 2026

Critics have been quick to call the effort a failure or even a “scam”, pointing to what they say were deeply flawed assumptions behind the program’s reported results.

At the center of the criticism is the claim that DOGE generated around $215 billion in savings. Independent analysts and government watchdogs argue that figure was significantly inflated, relying on accounting methods that did not translate into real reductions in spending.

The restructuring also eliminated more than 260,000 federal positions, which led to widespread disruptions across agencies. Many of those departments were later forced to hire back staff to restore essential operations, a cycle critics describe as a “dynamic” waste of tax dollars.

Meanwhile, the largest drivers of federal spending, including mandatory programs like Social Security and Medicare, were left untouched. Overall federal outlays still rose by roughly $135 billion in the year following DOGE’s launch.

Supporters of the initiative argue it still served a purpose by highlighting inefficiencies and sparking a broader national conversation about government spending. Still, with the Office of Management and Budget noting there are no plans for a final audited report, the program’s true impact remains unsettled and politically contested.