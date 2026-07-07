The United States’ World Cup run came to an abrupt end in Seattle, but the conversation had already spilled far beyond the pitch before the opening whistle.

Trump on Balogun: "I saw the play, and I'm a person that loves sports … that wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction … this referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past. He made a call that nobody could believe … he's our best player, or one of our best… pic.twitter.com/YfIqb1JA4u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2026

Days after U.S. striker Folarin Balogun received a red card during the Americans’ Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, President Donald Trump stepped into the controversy by contacting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to challenge the decision. Trump later said he “merely pointed out a horrible decision,” maintaining he did not instruct FIFA to reverse the ruling.

THE TRUMP EFFECT: The USA just lost to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 by a score of 4-1, right after Trump personally called FIFA to clear star striker Balogun to play.



Sports fans are calling it the Trump curse.



He attended the Super Bowl and predicted a Chiefs win, but… pic.twitter.com/1kcGMkstKF — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 7, 2026

FIFA ultimately postponed Balogun’s automatic one match suspension, placing him on a year of probation and clearing him to face Belgium. The move immediately drew criticism, with the Royal Belgian Football Association saying it was “astonished” by the outcome, while former FIFA president Sepp Blatter described the reversal as political pressure.

President Donald Trump reportedly pushed for FIFA to allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play on Monday against Belgium, according to a report from the New York Times.



FIFA stunned the soccer world with its announcement Sunday that Balogun's one-match ban for his… pic.twitter.com/e1JjklCxza — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 5, 2026

Hours before kickoff, Trump added more fuel to the buildup while speaking with reporters.

“If they beat us, then they can be really proud. The other way, if they beat us, I’ll say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020.”

Belgium answered on the field with a commanding 4-1 victory that knocked the United States out of the tournament. After finding the net for a fourth time, Belgian players celebrated by mimicking Trump’s signature rally dance.

The trolling continued online after the final whistle, when the Belgian Red Devils’ official X account shared a celebratory team photo alongside the caption, “Overturn this.” The post quickly spread as Belgium capped one of the tournament’s most talked about storylines with a decisive win.