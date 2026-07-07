Sad turn of events yet again. Former Florida gubernatorial candidate and former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was arrested in Alabama last week after a traffic stop led to drug related charges.

Authorities say Gillum was pulled over on July 2 along U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne after officers observed what they described as erratic driving. During the stop, police reportedly discovered a glass pipe, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum was arrested in Alabama after police say he was pulled over for driving erratically. Officers allege they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, including a bong, pipes, and cut straws, during a… pic.twitter.com/hZHv0zEI6Z — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 7, 2026

According to law enforcement, investigators recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and additional drug paraphernalia. Gillum was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Get this, he was booked into the Baldwin County Correctional Facility before being released the following day after posting a $6,500 bond.

The arrest marks another chapter in a series of public legal and personal challenges that have followed Gillum since his closely watched 2018 run for Florida governor.

In case you forgot, back in 2020, Gillum made headlines after a hotel incident involving a male escort and crystal meth. He later entered rehab following the episode.

Two years later, federal prosecutors charged him in a corruption case tied to his political career. In 2023, a jury acquitted Gillum on one count while failing to reach a verdict on others. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the remaining charges.

As of now, Gillum has not publicly addressed the Alabama arrest, and no statement has been released by his representatives regarding the allegations.