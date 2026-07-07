George E. Johnson, the pioneering entrepreneur who founded Johnson Products Company and transformed the Black hair care industry, died Monday morning of natural causes at his downtown Chicago condominium. He was 99. The Chicago Sun-Times confirmed the death.

Johnson launched Johnson Products in 1954, building it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise known for brands including Ultra Sheen, Classy Curl, Curly Perm, and Black Tie men’s cologne. In 1971, the company became the first Black-owned business to trade on the American Stock Exchange, marking a historic milestone in American business.

Beyond developing products tailored for Black consumers, Johnson pioneered marketing strategies for Black audiences, including sponsoring the iconic television show Soul Train.

Born in Mississippi, Johnson moved to Chicago as a child with his mother and brothers. A high school dropout, he worked a variety of jobs before joining Fuller Products, where he recognized an opportunity to create a safer hair straightener after the company rejected a barber’s idea. Working with chemist Herbert Martini, Johnson helped develop the product that launched his company.

Initially denied a $250 business loan, Johnson secured financing by visiting another bank branch and presenting a different reason for the loan, a story he later detailed in his 2025 memoir, Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule, from ‘Soul Train’ to Wall Street.

By 1974, Johnson Products generated more than $31 million in annual sales. He is survived by a legacy of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and groundbreaking achievements in Black business.