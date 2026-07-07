Giannis Antetokounmpo says Drake’s recent music has made him an even bigger fan, as he reflects on the rapper’s highly publicized 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking about the rivalry with streamer Neon, the Milwaukee Bucks star said he enjoys music from both artists but admitted Drake has become his preferred listen following the release of three new projects.

“I listen more to Drake, but I like Kendrick too,” Giannis said. “I feel like, in the beginning, you say Kendrick. But these three albums that [Drake] released, if you listen to all of them, oh my goodness.”