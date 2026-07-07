Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Drake’s Recent Albums While Reflecting on Kendrick Lamar Feud

July 7, 2026
Shawn Grant

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Drake’s recent music has made him an even bigger fan, as he reflects on the rapper’s highly publicized 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking about the rivalry with streamer Neon, the Milwaukee Bucks star said he enjoys music from both artists but admitted Drake has become his preferred listen following the release of three new projects.

“I listen more to Drake, but I like Kendrick too,” Giannis said. “I feel like, in the beginning, you say Kendrick. But these three albums that [Drake] released, if you listen to all of them, oh my goodness.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *