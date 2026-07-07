How Canadians Utilize the ‘New Zealand’ Trick For Triple-A Releases

The anticipation surrounding the launch of a major video game can be agonizing. When a highly anticipated Triple-A title is finally ready for us ‘gen pop’, enthusiasts count down the days, hours, and minutes until the digital storefront unlocks the software.

For players in North America, this usually means waiting until midnight Eastern Time – or even later depending on local time zones – on the official day of release. (Because apparently, sleep is a luxury modern gamers simply cannot afford.) However, a growing number of Canadian gamers have adopted a clever, entirely-legal workaround to bypass these geographical waiting periods, effectively jumping the queue by pretending to live on the other side of the world.

A New Kind of ‘Midnight Release’

This phenomenon, widely known across gaming forums as the New Zealand trick, relies entirely on the mechanics of global time zones. Because New Zealand is positioned close to the International Date Line, its citizens are among the first to welcome a new calendar day. When a publisher schedules a rolling midnight release – meaning the game launches precisely at 12:00 AM in each respective region – New Zealanders get access up to twenty hours before players in western Canada.

Remember back in the day, when we’d rock up to the strip mall in our sleeping bags and camp out until the midnight release of some book or game? Well, now, instead of waiting patiently like the storefront developers intended, eager players will navigate deep into their console system settings, scroll past the language and region options, and temporarily switch their home location to a country they may have never actually visited, effectively tricking the digital storefront into unlocking their preordered software nearly a full day early while their local peers are still stuck watching a static countdown timer.

An Unlocked Door

This digital migration highlights an interesting facet of how modern entertainment platforms manage regional boundaries. Unlike heavily restricted geo-blocking systems, console storefronts often allow users a degree of flexibility in defining their home location. This practice mirrors broader trends across the web, where global brands shuffle specific content toward specific geographic demographics.

Many streaming platforms curate distinct regional libraries to comply with localized broadcast rights, while an international online casino will frequently establish dedicated platforms tailored specifically to the regulatory environment and user preferences of the Oceanic market. In all these cases, it’s a constant balancing act between local compliance and user accessibility.

In gaming specifically, publishers generally turn a blind eye to timezone manipulation because it does not involve piracy; players have still purchased a legitimate copy of the game, they are simply choosing to experience it based on a different clock. (And let’s be honest, the publishers are probably just happy the check cleared.)

The workaround is particularly popular for massive, multiplayer blockbusters and sprawling open-world adventures where early access offers a distinct advantage or protects against social media spoilers.

Everybody likes to find something first – before the ‘big crowd’ manages to swarm. In gaming, it enables us to establish a head start, learn game mechanics, and create content for online communities before the mainstream local launch occurs.

As thousands of players simultaneously coordinate this digital relocation to Auckland or Wellington every time a major studio releases a blockbuster, community forums light up with memes celebrating their newfound Kiwi heritage, creating a shared cultural ritual that exists entirely within the boundaries of internet forums and social media threads before everyone inevitably changes their settings back to North America the following day.

Some platforms have attempted to counter this by implementing global simultaneous releases – where a game unlocks at the exact same physical moment worldwide – but still, the rolling midnight launch remains standard practice for many major publishers. Luckily, it’s (probably) midnight somewhere…