JAŸ-Z Adds London Stadium Show to 2026 Anniversary Performance Series

JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced a new London stadium concert as part of the rapper’s 2026 performance series celebrating his 30-year career in music and culture.

The newly added show will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking JAŸ-Z’s only United Kingdom performance of the year. The concert joins previously announced dates in Paris on Sept. 10 and Los Angeles on Oct. 23, showcasing music from across his iconic catalog.

The announcement comes ahead of JAŸ-Z’s sold-out run at Yankee Stadium this week, further expanding the global celebration of one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.

Tickets for the London show will be available through presales beginning Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. local time, including early access for O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority. General ticket sales begin Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation UK, while Mastercard cardholders in the UK will also have access to Preferred Tickets.

Remaining tickets for the Paris and Los Angeles performances are currently available through Live Nation. The select run of shows commemorates three decades of JAŸ-Z’s lasting impact on music, culture, and entertainment.