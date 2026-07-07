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Jermaine Dupri is taking Sony Music Entertainment to court. A new lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court accuses the company of underpaying So So Def’s royalty payments by $18 million.

According to AllHipHop, Dupri claims Sony improperly paid royalties to artists ranging from Bow Wow to Usher to Jagged Edge to Da Brat.

Dupri doubles down on the missing royalties, stating it was not the product of a clerical error and instead altering statements once questions began to be asked. “As it turns out, many of SME’s dealings with So-So Def have not been lawful and have harmed So-So Def in its business,” the suit states.

The total is wide-ranging across decades, including Kris Kross’ first two albums, Totally Krossed Out and Da Bomb, with over 42 million units cited for those two albums.

Additional monies owed go to a missing $900K+ for Xscape’s Hummin’ Comin’ At ‘Cha and over a mil for Da Brat’s Funkdafied.