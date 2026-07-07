NBA free agency is moving at full speed, and the latest wave of signings and roster moves has the league buzzing as teams reshape their futures.

BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA star Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker, CAA's Co-Head of Basketball, Austin Brown, tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7gfOG4n5l1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

The biggest piece of business belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who locked in franchise star Donovan Mitchell with a four year, $273 million maximum contract extension. The deal reportedly includes a full trade kicker along with a player option in the final season, giving Mitchell long term security while keeping Cleveland firmly in the championship conversation.

Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed on a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fxfdg3yhSV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

Out West, the Los Angeles Lakers added veteran center Kevon Looney on a one year, $3.9 million contract as they continue rebuilding their roster. The front office is also pursuing unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, making one of the league’s most intriguing young wings available.

Still, the biggest storyline remains LeBron James.

After informing the Lakers that he intends to continue his career elsewhere, the four time NBA champion has become the centerpiece of the summer’s biggest free agency chase. According to his agent, Rich Paul, James is focused on an “inner circle” of five potential landing spots: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers.

A return to Cleveland has quickly become one of the league’s most talked about possibilities. With Mitchell now committed to the Cavaliers on a long term deal, the franchise remains positioned to dream big as the next chapter of free agency unfolds.